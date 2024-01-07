Matt Striker Questions WWE Releasing Matt Riddle, Says “The Court Of Public Opinion Does Not Convict”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle defeated Jacob Fatu in his first match since leaving WWE at the MLW Kings event on January 6th, 2024. MLW announcer Matt Striker, who worked for WWE from 2005 to 2013, made the following comments about Riddle during the match:

“How do you let this guy go? This guy is a star. A mega million dollar star. I don’t care what he does. How do you let him go? This is our coup de grace right here.”

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: The court of public opinion would like to see Jacob Fatu slap the taste out of Matt Riddle’s mouth. But the court of public opinion does not convict. I’m sorry, I know it’s the world in which we live, but it’s not the case.”