Maven Explains How WWE Talent Were Paid Per Match During His Run

Former WWE star Maven shared insights on his YouTube channel about various topics, including the payment structure for WWE talents per match during his tenure with the company.

Maven said, “During my time, we would indeed get paid per match. But there were several factors that would determine exactly how much. Factors such as your placement on the card, the venue, how many tickets were sold. And the type of match. Meaning if it was a hardcore match and I went a little bit above and beyond, I might notice a little bonus. But it’s different these days. These guys are on guaranteed contracts, and they’re going to make the same money month in and month out no matter how many matches they wrestle. We were always incentivized to be not only at the show, but wrestle in the show. Because we know our paycheck depended on it.”

On talent being smaller today:

“I remember seeing guys like Dave Batista and Brock Lesnar, and Kane and Undertaker, and all these just monstrosities walking by. And a wrestling locker room just does not look like that anymore. One reason is a good reason. And that is steroids are no longer as prevalent in the WWE as they used to be. That’s good. That’s going to help prolong wrestlers lives. Another reason is today’s management values more athletic and more character-driven wrestlers rather than Vince’s idea of just the big behemoths as becoming superstars. Back in the day, you would have guys like Nathan Jones and Heidenreich being placed on these platforms, because they look the way they look. And someone like AJ Styles might not be given an opportunity simply because he didn’t have that physique. Today, emphasis is placed on skill, not just size. So, guys like AJ are proving that they belong.”

