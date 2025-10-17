Mercedes Mone Becomes Longest-Reigning AEW TBS Champion In History

Mercedes Moné has made history once again, officially becoming the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion in the title’s history. The record-breaking moment sees Moné surpass Jade Cargill’s inaugural 508-day reign — a milestone that stood since the championship’s creation in 2022.

As of today, Moné has held the AEW TBS Championship for 509 days, marking yet another accolade in an already decorated career. During her reign, she has successfully defended the title 22 times against top competitors from AEW and international promotions, including Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Mina Shirakawa, Nyla Rose, and Riho, among others.

By comparison, Cargill’s historic first reign featured 25 successful defenses, setting the initial benchmark for the championship’s prestige.

The AEW TBS Championship is just one of ten titles currently held by Moné, cementing her status as one of the most dominant champions in professional wrestling today. Her collection of gold spans multiple continents and promotions, including:

CMLL World Women’s Championship

RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship

Queen of Southside Championship (merged with RevPro title)

Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship

EWA Women’s Championship (Austria)

PTW Women’s Championship (Poland)

BestYa Women’s Championship (Italy)

BODYSLAM Women’s Championship (Denmark)

2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship Tournament Trophy

Moné last defended the AEW TBS Title at All Out on September 20, where she defeated Riho, following a successful four-way defense at Forbidden Door against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone.

While she currently has no match scheduled for this weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, the milestone further solidifies “The CEO” as one of the most accomplished and influential figures in modern professional wrestling.