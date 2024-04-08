Michael Buffer Praises Samantha Irvin For WrestleMania XL Sunday Main Event Performance

Samantha Irvin was like many of us watching on Sunday night.

Emotional.

The WWE ring announcer who worked every match at both nights of WrestleMania XL this past weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans for her final call of night two.

While fighting through tears as she openly cried watching Cody Rhodes “finish the story” by defeating Roman Reigns to capture the WWE Universal Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” Irvin announced “The American Nightmare” as the new champion in a clearly emotional state.

“Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled WrestleMania last night [and] her emotional final announcement was awesome,” Buffer wrote via X. “She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move [and] she was just brilliant!”

Buffer added, “Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!”

.#SamanthaIrvin KILLED it. I joked after her early calls at night one that she'd never make it through night two without losing her voice. Not only did she keep it, she used it PERFECTLY to capture the #FinishTheStory moment of #CodyRhodes at #WrestleMania #WrestleManiaXL pic.twitter.com/w98knhluGa — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) April 8, 2024