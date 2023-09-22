Mick Foley On Who Came Up With His “3 Faces Of Foley”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to an episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who he believes came up with his “3 Faces of Foley” spot at the 1998 Royal Rumble Event.

Foley said, ”No. The three characters was not my idea, because I don’t think I would have had the ‘phantom balls’ to bring up such an idea. I really don’t. So I have to believe it was a Cornette or Russo idea. I’m not sure, so maybe we can have both of these gentlemen call in and offer up the truth as to whose idea was it.”

You can check out Mick Foley’s complete podcast in the video below.