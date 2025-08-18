Mick Foley Praises Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Calls Rhea Ripley “Sensational”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently weighed in on the massive two-night SummerSlam premium live event, giving particular praise to the Night Two main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In an interview with Kron4, the hardcore legend was asked if any recent matches had truly blown him away.

Without hesitation, Foley singled out Rhodes vs. Cena: “Well, I was impressed with so many of the SummerSlam matches. Cody and Cena, I think really delivered the goods,” Foley said.

Foley also turned his attention to WWE’s women’s division, applauding the work of Rhea Ripley and celebrating the return of Becky Lynch.

He emphasized that the company’s strong roster depth is positioning WWE for a bright future: “And I think what ‘Mami’ (Rhea Ripley) is doing briefly is sensational — I love that. Becky Lynch is back, so I think WWE is looking at some really good days,” he stated. “They’ve done a great job getting their talent ready for the main stage, and that pays off in the end.”

Foley’s comments reflect what many fans and analysts have noted in recent months: WWE’s combination of established stars like Cena and Lynch, rising main-eventers like Rhodes, and dominant forces such as Ripley has created one of the company’s strongest rosters in years.