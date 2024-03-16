Mick Foley Promises Update On Potential Wrestling Return In Early 2025

Is Mick Foley serious about coming out of retirement for an in-ring return for one more wrestling match?

Let’s find out!

“The Hardcore Legend” was recently asked if he is serious about having one more match, rumored to be a death match, during a Highspots Sign It Live appearance.

“Yeah, but I’d have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight, and it’s not falling off like I hoped it would,” Foley said. “I’m going to have to re-examine where I am at a certain point.”

Foley continued, “It’s not about the money. I want to have a fun match, but I am having trouble. I’ve been working out. I feel better, moving better, but it’s not showing up, as of yet, on the scale. I’m not sure. I’ll have an answer by the beginning of the year.”

Check out the complete Mick Foley interview at Facebook.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.