Mickie James Opens Up About How TNA Revived Her Love For Wrestling

Pro wrestling legend Mickie James discussed various topics on The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val, including how competing in TNA reignited her passion for wrestling after she joined in 2010.

James said, “To get this opportunity to go to TNA, I don’t even think I recognized how awesome it was gonna be until I got there, and I was able to create and be probably my most authentic self in the wrestling ring than I’d ever been… it almost reminded me of how much I love wrestling and why I love wrestling… It made me almost fall in love with wrestling all over again, and a whole new journey.”

