Mike Bailey Addresses Reports About His Alleged Conflict With MVP

AEW star “Speedball” Mike Bailey recently spoke with 94 WIP about various topics. One of the key discussions revolved around reports of tension between him and fellow AEW star and wrestling veteran MVP.

Earlier this month, it was reported that there was a known dislike from MVP towards Bailey backstage, and that MVP was opposed to the Hurt Syndicate losing to JetSpeed at All In: Texas.

Bailey said, “He said ‘f**k you’ to me, I said ‘f**k you’ to him. This is pro wrestling. I think it’s very silly to go online, read that these two pro wrestlers do not like each other. ‘Oh man, they hate each other.’ This is a wrestling show. Kevin and I tried to take the Hurt Syndicate’s tag team championships away from them many times for several months leading up to All In. We hate each other.”

He continued, “Of course. Sure. [Laughs]. Why not. At the end of the day, whatever makes the best show for the audience is what we’re into. If hating each other is part of that, then let’s roll with it.”

