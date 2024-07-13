Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

James Hetfield
MMA legend Josh Barnett recently announced that TNA star “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be facing AKIRA at his Bloodsport XI event on Sunday, July 28th in Brooklyn, New York.

You can check out Barnett’s post below.

 

