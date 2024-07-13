Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

MMA legend Josh Barnett recently announced that TNA star “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be facing AKIRA at his Bloodsport XI event on Sunday, July 28th in Brooklyn, New York.
You can check out Barnett’s post below.
Blazing fast, lighting in a ring. A thundercrack of a kick heard throughout NYC.
Determination and savagery. Blood and guts. The hollow sound of skull impacting the floor.
Martial arts, Professional Wrestling, and Pure violence collide.
"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs AKIRA.
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 13, 2024