Mike Santana Comments On Possibly Jumping-Ship From TNA To WWE

Mike Santana recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the TNA World Champion spoke about the possibility of making the move to WWE, as well as the chances of turning up as a surprise entrant in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the possibility of making the move from TNA to WWE: “I think for me, honestly, I’m always focused at the task at hand and always focused on what’s in front of me. Like I’ve learned before, I used to try to take on too much, and that does no good. So right now, I’ve learned to focus on the task at hand, do what I got to do with this, I guess, what’s in front of me, and then when the time comes, I cross that bridge. That’s exactly how I’m looking at it. Of course, I keep my ear to the ground. I always do my research. I always do my homework. I always keep an eye on what’s going on, cause again, like you guys know, timing is everything, right? So I watch, I study, I see how things are moving, but again, I’m focused on what’s in front of me right now, and for however long I’m TNA champ and however long I’m here, this is gonna be my focus and what I do, and this is what I’m gonna rep, and then when that time comes, cross that bridge and we see how it goes. But of course, like you said, we all grew up watching WWE. We all grew up, you know, with people that got into this business have aspirations of going there and having moments of having a great run. Of course that’s always been like a dream for me, but I also have learned to trust myself and trust the process and, we’ll see where things go.”

On the possibility of turning up as a surprise entrant in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31: “If that phone rings, let’s get it. Let’s get it. That’s how I’m looking at it. I turn down no opportunities.”

Check out the complete Mike Santana interview from the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.