Mike Santana Discusses Differences Between WWE NXT And TNA

TNA World Champion Mike Santana appeared on Cheap Heat Live with Peter Rosenberg to discuss various topics, including the differences between WWE’s NXT and TNA.

Santana said, “It’s (WWE NXT & TNA) two totally different worlds. When you go to WWE, like I remember the first time that I went, it was May 25th. I showed up at Battleground I’m a very observant person. I always take a moment to just sit back and see how the the machine works. And boy is it a machine. And it’s the WWE for a reason. You know what I mean? And it was like, man, so many moving parts, so many people working and and moving back and forth, but like the structure, it’s why it works. You know what I mean? Like it’s so structured, so organized, everything is to the tee. which I love.”

On if it was different from his time in AEW:

“100% I love structure, right? So, going there, I didn’t know what to expect and I was like, “Oh, this is great.” Like, this is how it runs. I’ve always been treated very well there, been very well working under guys like Shawn (Michaels) and Matt (Bloom) and all the agents there. Man, it’s been such a great experience. With TNA, there’s a lot of freedom. There’s a lot of creative like freedom…you have your own way of putting the matches together. The agents are there to help make them better or whatever. But like in WWE, it’s like everything is very structured and I think both (are) great. And I think that’s why the talent benefit from going back and forth (between NXT & TNA) because you’re learning and experiencing two totally different worlds.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)