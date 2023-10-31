Mike Santana Issues Statement About His Singles Run In AEW

Mike Santana is ready to prove himself as a singles star to AEW fans.

Following his brutal grudge match against former Proud ‘N’ Powerful tag-team partner Ortiz on AEW TV last week, the veteran pro wrestler surfaced on social media to issue a statement to his fans.

In the statement, Santana wrote about being grateful to have his rivalry with Ortiz in the rear-view mirror, and how the best for him as a singles star is yet to come.

“It’s wild to think that it’s already been 2 months since I’ve been back in the game,” Santana wrote. “Time flies. But I can say that it’s been such a rewarding time to say the least. I haven’t felt this good about wrestling in a VERY long time. And the greatest part of all is that I’m just getting started.”

Santana continued, “The best is yet to come. I’m glad that I got to come back and close a chapter before truly beginning a new one. I have no regrets and I look back on the last 12-15 years as a blessing. Even the bad days. Because they eventually taught me so much and prepared me for who I was to become in the future. Thank you everyone for all the support thru the years and all those who continue to support me today. It truly means the world to me that I get to do this for a living and have the best fans in the world. I’ll never stop being thankful for all of you. NOW LETS CONTINUE THIS WORK!”

Check out the actual statement via the post embedded below courtesy of Mike Santana’s official Twitter (X) page.