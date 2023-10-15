Miro vs. Action Andretti Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in a match for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s show, the company featured segments that saw Action Andretti express his interest in acquiring the services of CJ Perry as his manager.

The segment led to a vignette that aired later in the show with Miro beating down and holding hostage Andretti as he spoke about destroying every man alive to protect the woman he loves.

At the end of the show, it was announced that Miro vs. Action Andretti will take place on next week’s Collision. Additional matches for the show will be announced on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

