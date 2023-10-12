Mistico vs. Rocky Romero Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Lucha Libre legend Mistico is coming to AEW.

On Thursday, Tony Khan announced that the pro wrestling legend will make his promotional debut, squaring off against Rocky Romero of NJPW in singles action on next week’s AEW Rampage on October 20, 2023.

Check out the announcement below, and join us here net Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.

