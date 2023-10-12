Mistico vs. Rocky Romero Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Lucha Libre legend Mistico is coming to AEW.
On Thursday, Tony Khan announced that the pro wrestling legend will make his promotional debut, squaring off against Rocky Romero of NJPW in singles action on next week’s AEW Rampage on October 20, 2023.
Next Friday, 10/20
Houston
Friday Night #AEWRampage
On @TNTdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT
Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown@caristicomx vs @azucarRoc
MISTICO debuts in a grudge match vs Rocky Romero, 10/20 on Rampage!
Stay tuned to @AEWonTV to learn the history between these CMLL icons! pic.twitter.com/o9NoNYHSAU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023