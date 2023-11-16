MJF Bit By Acting Bug: “I Genuinely Think I Love Acting As Much As Professional Wrestling”

“MJF is better than you, and you know it.”

At pro wrestling, of course.

Did you know that “The Devil” has also been bit by the acting bug?

AEW World & ROH Tag-Team Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he spoke about being involved in “The Iron Claw” film on The Von Erich Family, and his newfound love for acting.

“I never thought I’d say this, but I genuinely think I love acting as much as professional wrestling,” Friedman stated. “When I first walked into a ring, I felt like I belonged there. When I walked on set, I felt like I was supposed to be there.”

He added, “Acting excites me, and I’m going to keep exploring that. I just did an indie flick comedy called Floaters with Steve Guttenberg and Seth Green and a lot of other great people–and I just did voice work for an animated feature for DC Comics, which was a blast. There is a lot more to come.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.