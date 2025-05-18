MJF–Hurt Syndicate Storyline Praised For Suspense And Storytelling

AEW’s slow-burning storyline between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate continues to earn critical acclaim, with fans and industry insiders alike praising its suspenseful pacing, character development, and unpredictability.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler in WWE) broke down why this angle has become one of AEW’s most compelling weekly narratives.

The current saga centers on whether MJF will officially be accepted into the powerful faction led by Bobby Lashley. The storyline has been fueled by nuanced moments, particularly Lashley’s now-signature “thumbs up/thumbs down” teases—visual cues that have kept fans on the edge of their seats.

“That’s how you book a wrestling show,” said Nemeth. “It’s suspenseful, it’s layered, and it makes you want to come back next week.”

LaGreca praised AEW’s use of subtle misdirection, specifically referencing a recent episode where Shelton Benjamin looked moments away from turning on MJF before backing off.

“You don’t know if they’re going to hug him or beat his ass,” LaGreca explained. “That’s what makes this story compelling. There’s a real sense of danger and unpredictability.”

Rather than rushing to a climax, AEW has let this angle breathe and simmer, offering only small developments each week. This approach marks a departure from the company’s usual match-heavy, payoff-driven formula, creating a character-first narrative that’s rare in modern wrestling television.

“This is one of my favorite things AEW is doing right now,” Nemeth added. “And I’m actually looking forward to next week—and that’s what wrestling should do.”

The slow pacing, cliffhangers, and character ambiguity have fans buzzing about where the story is headed. Will MJF be betrayed? Will he take over the faction from within? The unpredictability is precisely what has made this one of the standout stories in AEW.

