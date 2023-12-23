MJF On If He Considers Himself To Be A Locker Room Leader In AEW

During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, AEW World Champion MJF was asked if he considers himself a locker room leader.

“Do I consider myself a locker room leader? No, when I think of locker room leaders. I think of people who are unabashedly willing to stand in front of the entire locker room and with verbose say, ‘here’s what we need to do’. When I think of that, I think of guys like Danielson, like Moxley, Eddie Kingston, like Dax (Harwood), Chris Jericho. These are the guys who are not afraid to stand in front of everybody and say, ‘hey, this is the way it’s meant to be done’ and when I say that, I mean that in a positive light.

I don’t feel it’s my place to do that, but I am more, and I do give advice when I’m asked for it, and I’m frankly asked for it a lot, but I’m not afraid to give advice because I know I’ve earned the right to do so. But no, I wouldn’t consider myself a locker room leader.”

