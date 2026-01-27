MJF Set To Appear At House Of Glory’s No Turning Back Event

House of Glory Wrestling (HOG) recently announced that reigning AEW World Champion MJF will appear at their No Turning Back event on Friday, February 20th, at the Amazura in New York City.

The announcement did not specify whether MJF will compete, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Earlier this month, MJF defended his title against Alec Price at the Limitless Rumble event.

After the match, MJF offered contracts to both Price and Jordan Oliver, who have since joined the AEW roster.