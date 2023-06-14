MLW Announces Musical Performance By B3CCA For “Never Say Never 2023”

There will be a musical performance at the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event.

On Wednesday, the company announced that B3CCA will be doing a musical performance live during the MLW Fusion: Never Say Never 2023 taping in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

B3CCA sings LIVE at Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced “International Popstar” B3CCA will perform LIVE at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

According to B3CCA’s management: ‘by popular demand’ International Popstar B3CCA will perform LIVE for her fans(?).

Move over Taylor Swift, this may be the talked about concert of the summer… for all of the wrong reasons!

July 8th! LIVE on FITE+ B3CCA will have a live mic. In south Philly. What could possibly go wrong with a live musical performance? NEVER SAY NEVER!

Drop the beat and experience B3CCA sing live!

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.