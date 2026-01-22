Moose Provides Injury Update After TNA Genesis

Top TNA Wrestling star Moose competed in a triple threat match at Saturday’s Genesis event, facing off against NXT’s Joe Hendry and Cedric Alexander.

During the match, Hendry delivered a backdrop to Moose, sending him crashing onto the steel steps. It is currently unclear if this was the moment when Moose sustained an injury. Ultimately, Hendry emerged victorious in the match.

Recently, Moose took to his Twitter (X) account to announce that he suffered a “serious” injury at Genesis. However, he stated that he should be good to compete in this week’s live TNA iMPACT on AMC.

Moose wrote, “For those who watched TNA Genesis I did suffer a serious injury. From the bottom of my heart I want to sincerely thank everyone for all their concern and get well soon wishes. My back is super stiff still at the moment but I should be ok for @ThisIsTNA AMC live in Albuquerque”

Moose has experienced several back injuries throughout his career. One notable incident occurred at TNA Slammiversary 2025, when he dove from the apron to the floor while facing Leon Slater and “bounced” off the ringside mat. Despite the injury, he continued to compete in that match.