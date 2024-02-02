More Victims Have Come Forward To Speak Out Against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant isn’t the only one who signed an NDA because of Vince McMahon.

McMahon resigned from all of his roles at TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and TKO Board of Directors, following a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, accusing him of involvement in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal.

She claimed McMahon coerced her into engaging in sexual activities with himself and other men, and that he shared explicit photos of the victim with men inside and outside of the company, including a former WWE/UFC Champion.

McMahon was forced to resign from his position at the company last year due to the hush money scandal. Two years ago, reports surfaced that McMahon paid up to $12 million to four women over the course of 16 years to settle allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

WWE was looking into a secret $3 million settlement to pay an employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. Federal agents subpoenaed McMahon in August 2023 regarding the payments.

While speaking with News Nation, Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis, stated that more victims may come forward as a result of the allegations and civil lawsuit filed against the parties involved.

Callus stated that her office and inbox have been inundated with people wanting to come forward to testify to the culture of corruption and potential victims. She stated that it has been overwhelming. Callis was asked why they filed the lawsuit now.

“It was a process.” It was an approach taken by both our legal team and our client. It was an archaic, long, systematic effort to obtain the best complaint possible.”

She went on to say, “We are going against the WWE, a multi-million dollar corporation who turned a blind eye to what was happening there to Janel.”

Callis stated that the only weapon they had was the actual facts, which they included in the suit to level the playing field. When asked if other people will be involved in the lawsuit and if they are aware of Grant’s allegations.

“No more than the regular public about the NDAs that everyone has heard who has followed this story. So she has no more knowledge than that. But our hope is, and her hope is to by coming out by stepping forward by bringing these this complaint and putting her face to this complaint that other victims of Vince McMahon and the WWE will end up becoming public and she wants to help them find their voice and get justice and she thinks and hopes by doing this she will.”