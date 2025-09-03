Mr. Iguana Discusses Seeking Advice From The Undertaker

AAA star Mr. Iguana spoke with Adrian Hernandez from Unlikely about various topics, including his experience meeting WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend The Undertaker.

Mr. Iguana said, “I met him back at the PC in NXT. He’s great. A lot of advice. Looking at him in Triple A, it’s surreal for me because you walk around and see this big guy in Gorilla. Usually, you see Konnan and Triple A wrestlers.”

He continued, “Now, you see Undertaker, the guy you’ve seen all your life as a kid. It’s surreal. I just see him there, maybe I see him more.”

On getting advice from The Undertaker:

“When I talk to him, it’s just advice. If I’m chill, he’s 100% more. All the time. Never stressed. You never get the feeling that something is bad or something is missing. He’s all chill.”

Mr. Iguana added, “My only experience is that he’s seeing the monitors. He’s checking everything. I don’t see the facial expressions, just seeing the monitors.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)