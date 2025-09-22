MVP Blasts Wrestling “Dirt Sheets,” Denies Rumor About Tony Khan

In a new appearance on TMZ Inside The Ring, MVP strongly pushed back on a rumor about AEW President Tony Khan while delivering a sharp critique of the wrestling “dirt sheet” industry.

When asked about claims that talent call Khan “Snowman” behind his back, MVP dismissed the story outright. “I don’t know where that came from. I don’t know who put that out there. The only snowman I know is Jeezy,” he said. “That’s not anything I’ve ever called him. I haven’t heard that. You got to remember, man, these people that run these, what are traditionally called dirt sheets. It’s all clickbait. They put shit out there because they want people to click and read the story… it’s just gossip passed off as legitimate journalism, and it’s laughable.”

MVP then criticized the culture of leaking backstage information, calling it a “real bitch move” for wrestlers or insiders to feed rumors to the press. He saved his harshest words for the outlets themselves, labeling them “leeches” who profit from wrestling without adding value. “They make a living off of it like parasites, but what do they contribute to the game?” he asked.

Instead, MVP highlighted his own show, Marking Out with MVP, as a more authentic alternative, giving fans insight from his decades-long career.