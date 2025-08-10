MVP Shares What It Was Like Working With The Undertaker In WWE

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star MVP recently appeared on the Marking Out podcast, where he discussed various topics, including WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and his experience sharing a locker room with him in WWE.

MVP said, “Not to say that there weren’t people who didn’t resent Undertaker or didn’t like him, but overwhelmingly he was liked and respected. I got to a point where for me it wasn’t fear about messing up in front of the fans, it was fear about disappointing the person I’m working with, and one of the worst things ever was to come back from a match with ‘Taker, and have him just tell you it was bad, or just disappointment.”

On seeing The Undertaker work against Ken Kennedy with taped ribs:

“Ken had to work around ‘Taker’s ribs, and ‘Taker had to give the best match that he could give, enduring that pain, and a guy that does that earns your respects; that’s leadership by example.”

