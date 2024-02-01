Naomi Reveals Her Goals In The WWE Following Her Return To The Company

Naomi (Trinity), who made her highly-anticipated return to WWE at this past Saturday’s 2024 Royal Rumble Event, when she competed in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where she talked about a number of topics including her goals in the company now that she is back.

Naomi said, “I think it’s just everything that’s happened in almost these past two years, and for me to still know that I matter, know my value, know my worth, and just what I’ve done in TNA. There’s no doubt anymore. There’s nothing else for me to question about my talent, about my capabilities, about the star power I have. I’ve proven it. So now, I gotta just do it this go-around in the WWE in a way bigger way than I’ve ever done before. But the challenge this time is that, though I’ve been around, I’m back again, but now it’s like starting all the way over and back at the bottom, but I’m looking forward to that challenge and working my way back up to go against the best of the best. My goal is to be a Grand Slam Champion, and that’s what my focus is. In order to get there, that’s that’s gonna take a lot of work, but that’s the mission that I’m on.”





