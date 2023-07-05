Natalya Sounds Off After Taking Rhea Ripley To The Limit On RAW

Natalya is dungeon-made.

The Canadian wrestling pupil from the legendary Hart Family Dungeon checked in on social media after a well received, very physical match with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Guinness Book of World Records’ favorite wrestler wrote the following via social media about the tough bout she had with Ripley, taking “Mami” to her limits and busting her mouth open in the process.

“Tonight was personal. It was an apology to myself for putting up with what I didn’t deserve. Thank you so much to everyone who still believes in me, even when I didn’t always believe in myself. It truly means the world to me. Sometimes people forget, until I get the chance to remind them. I was made in The Dungeon. I can take anyone to their limit on any night, because that’s what top level competitors do. Now line up the rest and let me loose on them too.”

