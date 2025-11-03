NBA Star Joel Embiid Fined For Doing DX Gesture During Friday’s Game

This past Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics faced off in an exciting, action-packed game filled with exhilarating moments. However, an unexpected incident occurred when 76ers star Joel Embiid was fined for using the “Suck It” taunt popularized by D-Generation X.

According to an announcement from the NBA, Embiid was fined $50,000 for making a “lewd gesture on the playing court.”

The announcement was made by NBA Head of Basketball Operations and Executive Vice President James Jones. Embiid expressed his frustration about the fine via his Twitter (X) account, arguing that the referees should also be fined for making the same gesture.

Embiid wrote, “Y’all better start fining the refs for doing the ‘Lewd’, ‘blocking foul’ gesture since I’m not allowed to do it #NFL”

Embiid has a history of using the D-Generation X gesture throughout his career and during games. This isn’t the first time he has faced fines for this gesture; he was previously fined $25,000 for using it during an NBA game in January 2023.

Additionally, after winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, he performed the gesture in front of the French crowd.

Embiid’s antics have also caught the attention of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/yFshBPjMpr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 2, 2025

You know Joel Embiid is feeling himself when he’s pulling out the DX ‘Suck It’ celly pic.twitter.com/PeoXlACCvN — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) October 31, 2025