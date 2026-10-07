Necro Butcher Signs WWE Legends Deal

Pro wrestling veteran Necro Butcher recently announced on his Facebook account that he has signed a WWE Legends deal. In his post, he shared a screenshot of an email that appears to confirm the signing of this deal, which WWE refers to as a “Nostalgia Agreement.” The email also includes the name of WWE President Nick Khan.

Butcher wrote, “I have signed a basic legends deal with the WWE. The offer actually came in the day after I walked out of my job. The timing was ridiculous. Now, the door is open to various projects that have already been discussed. But I’m taking things slow. What does this say about my career ? A man who never worked there. But he worked hard everywhere he went. And still will. I will NOT miss my scheduled shows and most definitely will NOT be making any apology videos or speeches. I’ve worked hard, both for myself and for my fans. Nothing was more important to me than credibility and believability. I hope this leads to more opportunities for guys who never got that call to the big time. This is OUR reward. Let’s enjoy this together.”

PWInsider.com has confirmed that the deal has been officially signed, with Nick Khan believed to have led the negotiations.

Although Butcher has never competed in WWE, he is considered a legend on the independent wrestling scene and is known as a veteran of deathmatches. His notable match against Samoa Joe for IWA Mid-South was the focus of the fourth episode of season seven of “Dark Side of the Ring,” which aired in July.