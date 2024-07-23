New Deal Between AEW And WBD Is Expected But Nothing “Imminent”

Fans have been discussing AEW’s TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which expires at the end of this year. WBD has been AEW’s TV partner since the promotion’s inception in 2019, when the media conglomerate took a chance on them despite their lack of track record.

According to SEScoops, a tentative agreement has been reached, but details may change as final talks begin. The deal was also expected to bring AEW content, including pay-per-views, to the MAX streaming platform.

According to Fightful Select, while a deal is expected, nothing has been reached yet, and sources close to WBD say nothing is “imminent,” which means within the next few days. Neither company is said to be planning an announcement because neither side has agreed on the framework of a deal. They both expect the relationship to continue once a deal is reached.

It should be noted that Tony Khan and David Zaslav are both scheduled to be in Paris for the Olympics, and they intend to meet, which has been planned for months. There’s no guarantee they’ll reach an agreement there. While an offer has most likely been made, it was made clear that no agreement has been reached.