New Filing Hints At AEW Programming Future Amid Netflix–WBD Deal

A newly filed 519-page proxy statement connected to the proposed Netflix–Warner Bros. Discovery deal has offered indirect but notable insight into the future of All Elite Wrestling.

While AEW is not mentioned by name anywhere in the filing, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the omission itself is telling.

According to THR, page 53 of the proxy statement effectively outlines what lies ahead for WWE’s primary competitor once the Netflix–WBD transaction is finalized:

“Though neither the phrase ‘All Elite Wrestling’ nor the acronym AEW appeared once in the proxy, page 53 foretold the future for the WWE competitor… Following the close of the Netflix/WB deal, All Elite Wrestling rights will ostensibly remain with Discovery (aka the ‘Global Linear Networks’ company), though the league’s weekly series and premium live events (PLEs) are expected to continue streaming on HBO Max throughout the remainder of AEW’s current contract.”

The report further clarifies the current contractual framework:

“The AEW TV deal is tied to the basic cable channels TNT and TBS and expires at the end of 2027 or 2028, depending on what becomes of the contract’s fourth-year option.”

AEW’s present media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery was finalized in late 2024 and officially went into effect in 2025. Under that deal, AEW programming remains anchored to TNT and TBS, with streaming availability via HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Netflix currently serves as the U.S. home of WWE Raw and carries WWE programming internationally.

At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for when the Netflix–Warner Bros. Discovery deal will officially close. However, the language in the proxy statement suggests AEW’s existing distribution model is expected to remain intact through the duration of its current agreement, even as the broader media landscape continues to shift.

As always, we’ll continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as more concrete details emerge.