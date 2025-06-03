New Match Announced For AAA TripleMania Regia

A third match has been announced for this month’s AAA TripleMania Regia.

AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer will defend her title in a three-way match against Lady Shani and Dalys.

Other previously announced matches include a six-man tag team match featuring Octagon Jr., LA Parka, and Laredo Kid taking on Abismo Negro, Taurus, and a surprise partner. Additionally, El Fiscal, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa will face the Tokyo Bad Boys (SB Kento, Takuma, and Nobu San) in another six-man tag team match.

AAA TripleMania Regia will take place on Sunday, June 15th, at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. The event will also feature WWE stars Los Garza (Angel and Berto) and TNA wrestlers Joe Hendry, Moose, and The Nemeths.