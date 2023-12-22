New Match Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

It was announced that tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage will see AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defend his AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus.
This match is a rematch from last weekend’s 2023 ROH Final Battle PPV.
