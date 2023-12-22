New Match Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

By
James Hetfield
-

It was announced that tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage will see AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defend his AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus.

This match is a rematch from last weekend’s 2023 ROH Final Battle PPV.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR