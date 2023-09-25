New Matches Revealed For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE previously announced that this coming Tuesday’s episode of NXT will see Hank Walker and Tank Ledger take on Lucien Price and Bronco Nima in Tag Team action, with the winner getting a seat at The D’Angelo Family dinner. Ilja Dragunov and WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes take part in a contract signing for their upcoming NXT Championship match, Dijak faces Eddy Thorpe in a Strap match, Trick Williams will battle Joe Gacy in Singles action, and Blair Davenport goes up against Gigi Dolin.

WWE also announced several more matches for Tuesday’s NXT episode. It was announced that Thea Hail will face Dani Palmer, Baron Corbin will take on Josh Briggs, Tiffany Stratton will make an appearance and Butch will go up against Joe Coffey in a WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Final Match.

You can check out the posts below: