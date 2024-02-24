New Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

The lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision continues to grow.

Ahead of the return of the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT program this evening in Springfield, MO., AEW has announced multiple new matches.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT in newly-added action is Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a No Disqualification match, Serena Deeb vs. Kiera Hogan, and the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang will be in action.

Previously announced for the show is Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama, Thunder Rosa will be in action, as well as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor.

