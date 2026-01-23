New Tag-Team Champions Crowned On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has new tag-team champions.

And fans in Montreal witnessed the title change happen live.

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Bell Centre, The Wyatt Sicks were defeated by The MFT’s.

With the win, The MFTs are now the brand new WWE Tag-Team Champions.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the match:

WWE Tag-Team Championship

Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The MFT’s

We cut to Solo and the MFTs. Solo says it starts with him and Tama Tonga. When he looks at the Lantern, he sees himself winning the Royal Rumble and bringing the WWE title to his family, where it belongs. A video package airs to catch fans up on the Wyatts and MFT’s drama.

From there, we return back live inside the arena where the ring entrances for our scheduled tag-team title tilt begin to take place. Tama Tonga and Joe Gacy start. Tonga with right hands followed by a body slam. Solo is tagged in and he hits Gacy with right hands. Tonga is tagged back in.

Gacy with right hands and he throws Tonga to the ropes. Lumis is tagged in and they double team him. Lumis with a drop kick followed by a monkey flip. In comes Solo but Lumis with a drop kick. Solo and Tama Tonga to the outside. The Wyatt Sicks with splashes onto the MFTs.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Solo go for the running hip attack on Lumis but Lumis moves out of the way. Lumis with a back suplex. Tama Tonga and Gacy are tagged in.

Gacy with right hands followed by a kick to the face. Gacy with a back suplex. In comes Solo but Gacy with a kick to the face followed by a back suplex. Tama Tonga with a right hand. He throws Gacy to the ropes but Gacy with a clothesline. Lumis is tagged in and they double team him.

Lumis goes for the cover but Solo breaks it up. Gacy clotheslines Solo to the outside of the ring. Gacy goes for a suicide dive but Solo hits him with a right hand. Lumis with a splash over the top rope onto Solo. Lumis climbs the top rope but JC Mateo gets on the ring apron.

Lumis hits him with a right hand and lands a frog splash onto Tama Tonga. He goes for the cover but Tama Tonga kicks out. Tonga Loa gets on the ring apron but Rowan drags him down. Rowan with a cross body onto Tonga Loa and JC Mateo.

Out comes Tala Tonga with the Wyatt Sicks lantern. Tala Tonga hits him with a big boot and he throws Rowan over the barricade. Uncle Howdy walks behind Tala Tonga. He turns around and Uncle Howdy with the Mandible Claw. Solo with the Samoan Spike onto Uncle Howdy.

Solo grabs the lantern and in the ring, Tama Tonga throws Lumis into the ropes. He distracts the referee and Solo hits Lumis with the lantern. Tama Tonga with the Cut Throat clothesline. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. We have new tag-team champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: The MFTs