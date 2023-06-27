New Title Match Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Line-Up

Matt Riddle vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is now confirmed for WWE Money In the Bank.

Riddle and GUNTHER have competed in several EVOLVE, PROGRESS, and wXw matches, but this will be their first WWE singles match. Riddle has been at odds with Imperium for several weeks.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will be held this Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London, England. The current card is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio