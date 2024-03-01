New Title Match Set For TNA Sacrifice 2024

By
Matt Boone
-

A new tag-team match has been announced for the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2024 show.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling announced the addition of Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships for the upcoming TNA Sacrifice event.

TNA Sacrifice 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 8 from Windsor, ONT., CN.

