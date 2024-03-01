New Title Match Set For TNA Sacrifice 2024

A new tag-team match has been announced for the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2024 show.
On Friday, TNA Wrestling announced the addition of Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships for the upcoming TNA Sacrifice event.
TNA Sacrifice 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 8 from Windsor, ONT., CN.
BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin & @DashingChrisBey vs @TheEddieEdwards & @Myers_Wrestling for the TNA World Tag Team Titles goes down on March 8 at #Sacrifice LIVE on TNA+ from Windsor, ON, Canada!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/zKR3akSuL5 pic.twitter.com/Us4EgplHVO
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024