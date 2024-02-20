New WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Teased On This Week’s RAW

WWE is teasing another WrestleMania match.

In this week’s RAW main event, GUNTHER defeated Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship. In the final minutes of the match, Jey hit five spears and the Uso splash off the top, but a masked person rang the bell, revealing himself to be Jimmy Uso. The match continued, and Jey eliminated Jimmy at ringside. Jey attempted the big splash, but GUNTHER got his knees up and pinned him to retain the title.

GUNTHER’s historic reign continues, as he has been champion for the longest time in IC history (619 days). He surpassed Pedro Morales as the longest-reigning IC Champion in history.

GUNTHER’s reign may be coming to an end soon, as he has stated that he has outgrown the title and has hinted that he would like to compete for one of the top championships. Click here for the complete WWE Monday Night Raw results.

Jimmy and Jey appear to be headed for a match at WrestleMania XL. There had been some smaller hints in this direction, but this week it became crystal clear, especially when Jimmy pointed to the WrestleMania sign.

Here are the officially announced matches for WrestleMania XL:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s Championship

IYO SKY (Champion) vs. Bayley

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Elimination Chamber winner

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Elimination Chamber winner