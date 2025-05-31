Nic Nemeth Discusses Potential WWE NXT Return

TNA World Tag Team Champion Nic Nemeth discussed various topics with WhatCulture, including the possibility of appearing on WWE NXT TV.

Nemeth said, “I don’t have anything that I need to accomplish in NXT, but my goals and TNA’s goals are very different goals. If I am a team player with TNA and something special comes up to where we can go there, knock some heads around, and let people know, that’s fine. But it would have to be something pretty special. I have nothing left to accomplish in that company whatsoever. So if it was something to help TNA go above and beyond one more notch as we’re rocking and rolling, I’m here to be the team player that I’ve been for 20 years, no matter what the situation.”

On wanting to work with TNA roster members:

“When it comes down to it, we have a full roster of ass-kicking, young up-and-comers that I would love to be in the ring with every single one of them. Not because I know that we’re going to win, but I love that level of competition.”

You can check out Nemeth’s in the video below.