Nic Nemeth Names Several TNA Stars He Believes Could Break Out In 2027

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth believes several members of the TNA Wrestling roster are positioned for major breakthroughs over the next year, including rising prospects and established veterans who could become fixtures in the company’s main event scene.

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider ahead of TNA Bound For Glory 2026, Nemeth discussed the performers he expects to make significant progress as the promotion continues developing its roster.

Among the names he highlighted were Ricky Sosa, BDE, Jason Hotch and Mustafa Ali, with Nemeth particularly confident that Ali could establish himself as a consistent main event attraction. “I feel like [Ricky] Sosa, BDE, Jason Hotch, even Mustafa Ali, who’s been around for a while will become a permanent fixture in the main event scene,” Nemeth said.

Nemeth also expressed optimism about the future of The Elegance Brand, suggesting the faction has the potential to produce multiple breakout performers.

He credited Ash By Elegance with helping establish the group’s identity and believes that foundation could lead to greater opportunities for its members. “The Elegance Brand has been waiting to pop off because of all the stuff Ash did to get it kicked off, and now that’s become its own entity,” he continued. “There’s going to be something special over the year where that continues, and there may be some breakout stars out of the group too. Maybe all of them will be breakout stars.”

The reigning champion also emphasized the importance of Bound For Glory as a platform for emerging talent, hoping the event will introduce more viewers to wrestlers who could become central figures in TNA’s future. “There’s so many up-and-comers that you hopefully, if we do this right, come out of Bound For Glory knowing their names.”

One performer Nemeth believes is already destined for the main event scene is Leon Slater, who is scheduled to challenge him for the TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory.

Despite their upcoming championship encounter, Nemeth praised Slater’s potential and expressed confidence that the young star will eventually reach the top of the company, regardless of the match’s outcome. “And even if Leon Slater doesn’t pull it off, this guy is a main eventer,” Nemeth said. “This guy can be world champion tomorrow.“

Nemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against Slater at TNA Bound For Glory 2026 on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.