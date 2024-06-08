Nic Nemeth Reveals He Was Nearly Part Of The Heart Throbs In WWE

Former WWE star and current TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth recently appeared on an episode of Francine’s Eyes Up Here podcast to talk about a number of topics including how he was nearly part of the Heart Throbs tag team.

Nemeth said, “There was a chance I was going to be in the Heart Throbs. They were great wrestling dudes, who I liked, and they were jacked, and they had a couple of months run. Their debut was, like, losing. And I go, ‘That was almost me.’ And I was mad that I was in a cheerleading group.”

On having Pat Patterson in his corner:

“Pat Patterson was a big fan of mine. The top of the top, other than Vince, pulled me aside and said, ‘Pat pushes for you so much because he sees such great things in you, that we’re now actively ribbing him by having you lose every week’… and they thought it was like a cool thing to tell me.”

