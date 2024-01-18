Nick Aldis Addresses Possibly Having A Match In WWE

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of DailyMail, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis commented on the potential for a match in WWE.

“Anything is possible in the WWE. I deeply appreciate all of the fans, who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person. Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation in that regard. I’m just grateful that there’s an interest in it. At the same time, I’m fully committed to being the best general manager of all time, so I’ll cross that bridge if I come to it.”

“I watched Money in the Bank. I particularly remember John Cena coming out and saying that we needed a WrestleMania to take place in London. And I will say this, if that if that were to happen – which it will, I’m very confident of that. I don’t have any intel on it, but you don’t say something like that without there being intention. If that were to happen, I would certainly do everything I could to be a good fit for that show. It all comes down to timing and opportunity and what the what the fans want to see if and if the fans want to see it. The opportunity is there and it’s good for business. Never say never.”