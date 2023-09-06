Nick Aldis Sahres His Proudest Moment In Impact Wrestling (TNA)

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and current WWE producer Nick Aldis spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including how one of his proudest moments in IMPACT Wrestling (TNA) was breaking the glass ceiling and winning the IMPACT World Title as no British guy had ever done that before.

Aldis said, “Breaking the glass ceiling and winning the world title. No Brit had ever done that before. The irony is that guys like Russo and Dutch would laugh at that now because I always used to say that I didn’t want to be known as a British guy. It doesn’t matter if I am British, who gives a s**t? I don’t want to be the token British guy, I want to be the top guy. It doesn’t matter where I am from. Then I won the world title and there was this outpour of love from British people of like he’s the first British guy to win the world title. Suddenly you are like all patriotic again, but I think both things can be true. That was a part of it I wasn’t really thinking about.”

You can check out the entire podcast in the video below.