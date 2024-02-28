Nick Jackson On Cody Rhodes: “The Founders Of AEW Will Always Have A Lifetime Bond With Each Other”

Even though Cody Rhodes is now a major WWE star and no longer wrestles in AEW, he still maintains good relations with the company’s founders.

Rhodes and The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and the Young Bucks) collaborated with President Tony Khan to launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019, which forever changed wrestling.

Last year, they had the opportunity to reunite, but The Elite chose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling despite interest from WWE. While speaking with SI.com, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks talked about Rhodes’ rise in WWE.

“Cody is the face of the WWE now, and it’s cool to see because we always knew how much of a star he was. The founders of AEW will always have a lifetime bond with each other because we all know what we did for wrestling. We talk every week and in a weird way him leaving made us grow more as friends.”

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday will pit AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match, which will also serve as Sting’s retirement match.