Nick Jackson Says Match At AEW Revolution Is The Biggest Of The Young Bucks’ Career

Top AEW stars and the company’s EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how their success is undeniable, but they will only receive their praises once they are gone.

Matt Jackson said, “Our success is undeniable.” “One day, we will get our flowers, but unfortunately, they will be at our gravesides. When you are cast as a villain, you must accept that role. But we know what we’ve done–we lived it. Hate our style of wrestling? Hate the way we look? Hate the way we talk? That’s fine. But we made a lot of people a lot of money. I bathe in the tears of yesterday’s broke wrestling personalities, whose only content is talking about what I did last, in my backyard lazy river.”

Nick Jackson also talked about how The Young Buucks’ match at AEW Revolution against Darby Allin and “The Icon” Sting is the biggest match of their career.

Nick said, “It’s a crazy rollercoaster ride we’ve been on the last 20 years.” “I remember watching Nitro, seeing Sting come down from the rafters to attack the NWO, and how mad I’d be that he’d always beat up Hogan. So to see him still performing at a high level all these years later is amazing. For Matthew and me to be his last match means a lot. It’s the biggest match of our career, and it’s a moment I didn’t think would happen.”

Matt added, “This match at Revolution, nobody is more emotional about it than my brother and me.” “Although we usually rooted against Sting when we were kids, we always respected his game. It’s a lot of responsibility on our shoulders. Sting has had a legendary career, and it’s up to us to stick the landing. But this isn’t going to be Kobe scoring 60 points on his final night. We’re looking for a shutout. And I know Sting wouldn’t want it any other way. He mentioned us being in for the fight of our lives. We live for high pressure, high stakes, big fight feel matches. Nobody performs better in those types of situations than us. Sixty-four years of age, performing in his final match or not, we’re not going to take him lightly.”

Matt also talked about the time when he first met Sting.

“I was a poor, newly married man with a baby on the way when I first met Sting in TNA Wrestling in 2010.” “We’d hold hands and pray before some of the big shows. Now I’m extremely wealthy, wildly successful, married to the same beautiful woman, and have two kids who adore me. Nicholas and I will keep the tradition alive Sunday at Revolution and say a quick prayer for Sting before our match.”