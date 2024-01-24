Nick Khan On WWE And Netflix Possibly Producing A Behind-The-Scenes Documentary

WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke with Bloomberg TV on a number of topics including the company and Netflix possibly producing a behind-the-scenes documentary, similar to what Netflix did with Formula One, in an effort to help grow the audience.

Khan said, “It would be a mistake by us at WWE to not do that with Netflix. Assume that what you said is exactly what we’re all thinking, we being Netflix and WWE, you saw what Drive To Survive did for Formula One, we think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that.”

He also talked about WWE and Netflix possibly working on things together outside of their RAW deal.

“Keep in mind, at WWE, we have a whole treasure trove of intellectual property that is largely untouched. If you look at what Disney has done, certainly that was through acquisitions with Marvel and Lucas Film; if you look at what Warner Brothers Discovery did when they acquired DC a long time ago, you now have this treasure trove at Netflix that is available to produce. So things like the Undertaker, characters that have been created over time, we’re looking forward to getting all of that with Netflix as well.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)