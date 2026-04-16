Nick Khan Responds To WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Concerns

WWE President Nick Khan spoke with the Sporting Tribune at the SBJ CAA World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, California, where he addressed various topics, including the low ticket sales for WrestleMania 42.

Khan said, “We’re feeling good. Last year we set records, which we set the year prior to that. So this year we think it’s going to get close to that record, but fingers crossed.”

On the high ticket prices:

“The marketplace dictates the ticket price.”

On next year’s WrestleMania:

“We’re doing WrestleMania next year in Saudi. First time ever, WrestleMania will be outside the United States or Canada. And we’ve had a big, fruitful partnership with them.”

On WWE doing more international shows:

“When we go, it doesn’t have to be only here. Our fans will tune in … no matter where we go.”