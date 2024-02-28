Nick Khan Shares His Thoughts On WWE RAW Moving To Netflix In 2025

WWE President Nick Khan recently took part in the TKO Earnings call, where he talked about a number of topics including Monday Night RAW moving to Netflix in 2025.

Khan said, “For us, a global localized product has always been a priority. We think Netflix helps us with that. If you look at the premium live event schedule for this calendar year; Perth, Australia this past weekend. Berlin, France, Riyadh, Canada, all over the world. Look for, down the road, more local stars from those markets as we expand our tryouts to international markets so we feel confident over time that will be covered and be part of the Netflix deal.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)