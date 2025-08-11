Nikki Bella Finds Motivation In WWE Underdog Era: “All I Have To Do Is Climb Up”

WWE Hall of Famer and two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella is embracing a new chapter in her career, one she’s calling her “underdog era.”

After years of dominating the women’s division, including holding the longest Divas Championship reign in history at 301 days, Nikki’s recent return to full-time competition has placed her in a very different role, one where she’s fighting from underneath.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM, Nikki compared her current journey to the story of Rocky Balboa, expressing excitement at having to claw her way back to the top.

She said, “I truly feel like right now I’m in this like rockier, like an underdog era and I haven’t been in that underdog era for a really, really long time and it’s kind of cool to be there because all I have to do is climb up, is to keep fighting my way up… all I have to do is show up and give my best and impress and have the crowd behind me and fight for this and I want to fight hard for it.”

Since her main roster return, Nikki has been positioned as a determined babyface.

Her recent appearance in the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution continued that trend, as she competed alongside numerous challengers for a single title opportunity. While she didn’t secure the win, Nikki’s comments make it clear that she’s motivated by the chase, and determined to work her way back into championship contention.

Fans can hear her full thoughts on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, available now below.